At gunpoint, robbers in Delhi steal around Rs 21 lakhs, organise feast.

Five robbers were detained by Delhi police for allegedly carrying out two robberies worth more than Rs 21 lakhs in PS Burari and Patel Nagar. The five accused, known as Badal, Rajender, Suraj, Anil Singh, and Yogender, organised bhandara using looted funds.

To find the robbers, police searched over 300 cameras from Patel Nagar to Punjabi Bagh. Cops also found a robbed bag, two pistols, four live rounds, and cash totaling Rs. 5.10 lakhs in the possession of the accused.

On June 24, a complainant called Gagan Sharma reported being robbed of Rs 21.8 lakhs, bringing attention to the situation. A registered distributor for SPAY India Technology Private Ltd, the victim reported to the police that two boys held him up for ransom on June 24.

‘The two robbers snatched a bag from my hand and fled the spot on a bike which was already parked there. Another man was sitting on the parked motorcycle,’ According to the victim’s police statement.