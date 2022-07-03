Happy birthday, Tom Cruise! Here are five of Top Gun: Maverick star.

Today, July 3, Tom Cruise gets a year older. Getting one of the biggest stars in American film to give up legendary roles seems to be ‘Mission Impossible.’ Cruise, 60, recently delivered a blockbuster with Top Gun: Maverick, which broke the $1 billion box office barrier.

The next two instalments of the Mission Impossible series will star the Jerry Maguire actor. Cruise continues to be one of the most well-liked performers in the business thanks to his charming demeanour, attractive appearance, and consistent casting decisions.

Here are some of his films you really must see in honour of his special day:

Jerry Maguire:

Cruise’s role as a sports agent who decides to strike out on his own won him his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role. The 1996 drama’s one-liners and the banter between Maguire (Cruise) and athlete Rod Tidwell won it a lot of fans (Cuba Gooding Jr).

Top Gun:

If Jerry Maguire had us at hello, Cruise’s portrayal of Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in Top Gun saw him soar right into a generation’s hearts. Both the actor’s portrayal of a fighter pilot who has trouble getting along with his countrymen and the connection he shares with fellow pilot Goose earned admirers. The sequel, which was released last month, also performed spectacularly at the box office.

Mission Impossible:

Little did anyone guess that this film would be the start of one of the most successful spy franchises ever.Special agent Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, is in a race against time to establish his loyalty. Cruise returned to the character and pulled off daring actions in each of the sequels to the movie. In 2023 and 2024, respectively, the seventh and eighth instalments of the franchise are scheduled for release.

Collateral:

The Top Gun star, playing a crazed hitman who rides in a cab to reach his victims in this film starring Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise, began what would become an extraordinary evening for both him and the cab driver.

Knight And Day:

In this 2010 action comedy, Cruise was at his most fashionable. He pulled off some very fantastic stunts in his role as the disgraced spy Roy Miller, exactly like in Mission Impossible. However, the movie was also praised for its amusing one-liners and Cruise’s compatibility with Cameron Diaz.