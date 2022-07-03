‘India is on the path to growth under Modi’: BJP

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meeting strongly endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government’s Garib Kalyan-oriented schemes and programs, and praised the government for steering the country to remain on a path of growth despite difficult circumstances caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the first day of the BJP’s two-day conclave, the party’s national executive passed a resolution on the country’s economic predicament, according to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who briefed journalists on the matter. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh submitted the motion, which was backed by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister for textiles, commerce and industry Piyush Goel.

Pradhan stated that the national executive welcomed the country’s 8.7 percent growth despite the hurdles provided by the epidemic, which had a negative impact on the economies of numerous other nations. He added that the resolution praised the Modi government’s work during the Covid pandemic and made a special mention of how the Central government has been supporting and helping nearly 80 crore poor people by providing them with free rations to help them negotiate the difficult times and emerge from the stress and strain of the adversities with hope.

He said that during the Modi administration’s eight years in power, the country’s exports and foreign direct investments grew. He credited a slew of policies, ranging from GST and PLI to PMAY and Har Ghar Nal Mein Jal, for helping India become the world’s sixth most healthy economy.

He said that the national executive also addressed the Agnipath initiative and the new announcement by the Central government to fill 10 lakh vacancies. The Prime Minister’s popularity grew as a result of the Modi government’s successful leadership, notably in the aftermath of the epidemic, which saw the Indian economy remain strong, he added. Pradhan went on to say that the Modi administration does not and will not compromise on its promise of ensuring the welfare of the poor and the middle class.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Women and Children Smriti Irani stated that BJP President J.P. Nadda also praised the BJP government and noted important milestones of Modi’s eight years as Prime Minister, including the repeal of Article 370 and Modi’s determination to implement ‘Antyodaya’ – ensuring that the fruits of development reach those at the very bottom of the development spectrum.

She stated that Nadda specifically mentioned the sacrifices made by BJP workers in West Bengal, where they were butchered, Kerala, where they were attacked and killed, and Jammu and Kashmir, where they stood up bravely in the face of adversity to uphold the Indian Constitution and the principle of one-country, one-rule. She further stated that Nadda praised Modi for choosing Droupadi Murmu as the NDA’s Presidential election candidate, proving Modi’s dedication to the role of STs and women in the country.