Itel launches new smartwatch in India: Know the specifications and price

Jul 3, 2022, 09:16 pm IST

Mumbai: Chinese consumer electronics company, Itel launched its first-ever smartwatch named ‘Itel Smartwatch 1 ES’. The Chinese company launched the smartwatch in India. The Itel Smartwatch 1 ES has been priced at Rs. 1,999. It can be purchased from Itel’s official website. The smartwatch is available in Black colour.

The Itel Smartwatch 1 ES features  a 1.7-inch full-touch HD IPS display. It supports multiple sports modes, including walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football, and yoga. The smartwatch also comes with a host of health features such as a blood oxygen monitor, 24×7 heart rate monitor, sleep tracking feature and meditative breathing mode. Other features include built-in music and camera control, text messages, emails, social media alerts, weather alerts, alarm clocks, and calendar alerts.

It also supports built-in games like Thunder Battleship, Young Bird, and 2048. The smartwatch comes with a 220mAh battery and can run for up to 15 days. It is equipped with Bluetooth v5.1. The smartwatch supports both iOS as well as Android phones.

