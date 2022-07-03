Mahzooz Draw: One lucky participant wins 10 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: One lucky participant won the top prize of 10 million UAE dirhams in the 83rd weekly Mahzooz draw. The winner matched all the five winning numbers. The winning numbers were 1,8,10,12 and 49.

28 lucky winners matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000. They will get Dh35,714 each.

3 lucky winners win Dh300,000. The winning Raffle IDs were 16121561, 16117193 and 16216751 which belonged Aneesh from India, Tarek from Canada, and Raja from Pakistan. They will get Dh100,000 each. A total of 1407 participants won the draw. The total prize money won was Dh11,781,600.

The top prize of AED 10,000,000, second prize of AED 1,000,000 and third prize of AED 350 are up for grabs every week. Mahzooz also holds a weekly raffle draw where three guaranteed winners cash AED 100,000 each.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.