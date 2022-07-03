DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Vijay Deverakonda’s fan gets his portrait tattooed on her back; Actor’s special gesture wins the internet

Jul 3, 2022, 07:00 am IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is widely regarded as the next big thing, appears to be capturing the hearts of women all over the nation with his skill and natural charisma. Recently, a video of the actor meeting a devoted fan went popular online. Many people commented on how Vijay not only fulfilled the fan’s desire but also comforted her as she sobbed during the interaction.

The fan was ecstatic to display Vijay Deverakonda her tattoo of the actor, which featured his image and signature.

Vijay hugged and comforted the fan, who was so overwhelmed with amazement and surprise for meeting the actor as she broke down in tears which made other fans envious of the ‘lucky’ super fan.

Also Read: Sudhir Chaudhary resigns as Zee News CEO to start own enterprise

On the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming flick ‘Liger’, in which he assumes the role of an MMA fighter. The sports-action film is all set to release on August 25.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 3, 2022, 07:00 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button