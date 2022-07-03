Vijay Deverakonda’s fan gets his portrait tattooed on her back; Actor’s special gesture wins the internet

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is widely regarded as the next big thing, appears to be capturing the hearts of women all over the nation with his skill and natural charisma. Recently, a video of the actor meeting a devoted fan went popular online. Many people commented on how Vijay not only fulfilled the fan’s desire but also comforted her as she sobbed during the interaction.

The fan was ecstatic to display Vijay Deverakonda her tattoo of the actor, which featured his image and signature.

Vijay hugged and comforted the fan, who was so overwhelmed with amazement and surprise for meeting the actor as she broke down in tears which made other fans envious of the ‘lucky’ super fan.

"SUPER FAN MOMENT" – Some FANS convey their affection in a most personal way and High Respect when they ink their Star on their Body Dr. Cherry – Hope you had best surprise meeting VD Sir and you cherish this moment@TheDeverakonda #VijayDeverakonda #TeamDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/8CuxiyJUbt — Team Deverakonda (@TeamDeverakonda) June 30, 2022

On the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming flick ‘Liger’, in which he assumes the role of an MMA fighter. The sports-action film is all set to release on August 25.