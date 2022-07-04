102 people killed in Bangladesh floods so far

The biggest floods that hit the nation after 122 years claimed the lives of up to 102 people in Bangladesh, according to the emergency operation centre and control room of directorate general of health services.

As per the Bangladesh Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), of the total number of fatalities, 75 perished in floodwater, 15 from lightning, two from snakebite, one from diarrhoea, and 9 from other causes.

Employees of Energypac Power Generation Ltd (EPGL) distributed aid to victims on Saturday in an effort to comfort the distraught, flood-devastated families of Sylhet. To date, flooding has severely damaged the country’s infrastructure, including homes, farms, roads, and highways.

The Sylhet area, which has been experiencing the worst floods in 122 years, is being assisted by both government and private organisations from Bangladesh. An international relief organisation said on Tuesday that 7.2 million people in northeastern Bangladesh are still in need of shelter and other vital supplies.

The highest rainfall levels in decades have been recorded in parts of Meghalaya, which has caused massive river systems connecting Bangladesh and India to overflow and entirely submerge nearby communities.

Teams from the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society are also distributing hygiene and dignity kits, tarpaulins, and jerrycans, as well as food bundles.