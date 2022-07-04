A polarised America observes Independence day

When DeShanna Neal’s 7-year-old son began to doubt whether the United States of America truly stood for ‘liberty and justice for everyone,’ as the pledge states, he stopped standing during the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag in class.

Neal, 40, a native of Delaware and a Black queer mother of two transgender daughters and a son she describes as gender non-conforming, said that he had remarked, ‘I will only stand until Black lives matter.’ Neal is running for a position in the state House of Representatives as well.

Many Americans are taking the day off work to enjoy backyard barbecues, Main Street parades, and fireworks displays, but others believe that democracy is in danger.

Prior to the anniversary commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, another American was in a more joyous frame of mind.

The founder of the pro-gun rights organisation Open Carry Texas, CJ Grisham, declared that ‘the quote-unquote conservative side has been on the losing side for a very long time.

Does losing stink? It does, indeed. But I also approach things from an originalist stance. I’m definitely mainly content.’

The U.S. Supreme Court has handed conservatives a string of victories, including precedent-setting decisions that limited the government’s ability to regulate power plant emissions, eliminated an abortion right, and increased gun rights.

At the same time, testimony is being presented at congressional hearings about how dangerously close former President Donald Trump and a violent mob that backed him may have been to annulling Joe Biden’s election to the White House in November 2020 on January 6, 2021.