Defamation case; Mumbai court issues bailable warrant against Sanjay Raut

After receiving a defamation complaint from BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife, Medha Somaiya, the Mazgaon Metropolitan Magistrate court in Mumbai issued a bailable warrant against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday. Raut had previously received a summons from the court ordering him to show up on July 4. Raut, however, was in Delhi and missed the appearance in court.

According to attorney Vivekanand Gupta, who is representing Somaiya, the summons that was issued following the previous hearing was served on Raut on June 11 and he personally had received it. Despite this, neither he nor his representative were present. A warrant for Raut’s arrest was then issued by the court under Section 70 of the Criminal Procedure Code, with a bail amount of Rs 5,000. (CrPC).

Somaiya claimed in her complaint that Raut had made false and completely defamatory claims about her and her husband, accusing them of taking part in a scam worth Rs 100 crore involving the building and upkeep of some public restrooms under the control of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation. She filed the complaint through her lawyer, Gupta.

For his allegations of a Rs 100 crore toilet scam perpetrated by her and her NGO Yuva Pratishthan, Medha, a professor of organic chemistry at Ruia College in Mumbai, has filed a complaint against Raut under sections 499 (makes or publishes any imputation) and 500 (defamation).