Indian High Commission in Canada wants ‘smoking Kaali’ poster taken down.

The Indian High Commission in Canada asked that ‘all such provocative material’ be removed from the ‘smoking Kaali’ poster by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in a statement they released on Monday.

The High Commission claimed in a statement that it had received complaints about ‘disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods on the poster of a film presented as part of the ‘Under the Tent project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto’ from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada.

‘Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organizers of the event,’ read the statement. ‘We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action. We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material,’ it added.