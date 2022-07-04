Iranian foreign ministry says Iran is ready to offer political solution for Syria-Turkey tensions

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian stated on Saturday during a visit to Damascus that Iran is attempting to find a political solution to prevent Turkey from invading northern Syria.

At a news conference with his Syrian counterpart, he said, “We announced our readiness to offer a political solution and our readiness to cooperate in this area.

He said that he had also spoken to Turkish officials regarding a diplomatic resolution, saying, ‘We will use all of our efforts to prevent a military action from taking place.’

Faisal Al-Moqdad, Syria’s foreign minister, stated that Damascus appreciated Iran’s efforts.

In order to drive out Kurdish-led militants who are supported by the US but have also coordinated with Damascus and its ally Russia, Ankara has threatened a new onslaught on large parts of northern Syria.

Since 2016, Turkey has made three incursions into northern Syria, which Damascus has characterised as violations of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Turkey has been warned not to invade Syria once more since doing so would be considered a war crime, according to Syria’s foreign ministry.

Throughout Syria’s 11-year battle, Iran has been a steadfast friend, providing military, political, and economic assistance.