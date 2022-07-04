‘Learn from the mistakes of parties in terminal decline’; PM Modi

The BJP has resolved to end ‘family rule’ in Telangana and West Bengal and form governments in others states which have remained out of its reach. Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted its members to learn from the mistakes of parties that were now in ‘terminal decline’ despite ruling the country for long. Union Home Minister Amit Shah identified southern India as the region for its next round of growth.

PM Narendra Modi has said the BJP’s goal should be to take the country from ‘tushtikaran’ to ‘triptikaran’, or development of all. He has also asked party workers to reach out to deprived and downtrodden sections among the minorities too, sources say.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a ‘Sneh Yatra’ which will be aimed at boosting affection and coordination in society by reaching out to different sections of people. He made the suggestion in his intervention during a presentation by the BJP’s state units in Uttar Pradesh. Rampur and Azamgarh are two bastions of the Samajwadi Party having substantial Muslim population.

Modi said the country was fed up with dynastic politics and added that it would be difficult for the opposition to survive long. He stressed the need for ‘P2 to G2’ (Pro-people to good governance) in the party’s political and governance model. The PM urged party workers to stay connected to people and not mock parties which are in terminal decline.

The chief of India’s main opposition BJP, Amit Shah, has called for an end to the politics of dynasty, casteism and appeasement in his party’s political resolution passed at its winter conference in Delhi. Shah cited the party’s win in a string of recent polls as an endorsement of its ‘politics of development and performance’.

BJP chief Amit Shah hails as ‘historic’ the recent Supreme Court verdict dismissing a plea challenging the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) clean chit to 64 people, including then chief minister Narendra Modi, in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. The apex court has exposed opposition parties, a section of media and some NGOs for their conspiracy to defame Modi, he said. Home minister Rajnath Singh said Modi drank all the poison thrown at him like Lord Shiva and faced the probe.

The murder of Kanhaiya Lal by Islamic fanatics in Udaipur was not discussed at the national executive meet of the BJP, says party minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The BJP has previously accused parties such as West Bengal’s governing Trinamool Congress and Kerala’s Left of resorting to violence.

BJP’s next round of growth will come from south India, party president Amit Shah and minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a meeting of party leaders in New Delhi. The opposition is disjointed and has been opposing everything good the government does, he said, referring to issues such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The BJP’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is a Dalit and now a Scheduled Tribe, says party president Amit Shah. The saffron party has won power in all the northeastern states and all disputes there will be resolved by 2024, he adds. Close on the heels of its victory in four states, the BJP has returned to power in Maharashtra too and is already in preparation for the next round of Assembly polls.