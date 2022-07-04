DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Noise launches two new smartwatches in India: Details inside

Jul 4, 2022, 01:54 pm IST

Mumbai: India based smartwatch company, Noise launched two new smartwatches in India- ColorFit Pro 4 and ColorFit Pro 4 Max. The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 will go on sale on Amazon on July 4 at 12pm at  a special launch price of Rs. 3,499. It will be available in Charcoal Black, Deep Wine, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, Rose Pink, Silver Grey, Sunset Orange, and Teal Blue colours.  Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max will also go on sale on Amazon on July 4 at 12pm  at an introductory price of Rs. 3,999.  It will be available in Navy Gold, Rose Gold, Silver Grey, and Vintage Brown colours.

The ColorFit Pro 4 has a 1.72-inch screen and the  ColorFit Pro 4 Max has a 1.8-inch display. The new smartwatches  comes  with a 60Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness and 331 pixels per inch (ppi) of pixel density. They  both feature Bluetooth calling support, 100 sports modes and over 100 watch faces.

The new smartwaches  features the Noise Health Suite that packs a heart rate sensor and sleep monitor. Users can also set up alarms, get stock market updates, and more.

 

