Udaipur Murder : Curfew relaxed for 12 hours, but internet remains down!

The curfew in Udaipur was eased for 12 hours on Monday as the situation returns to normal following communal tensions in the aftermath of the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in the city by two men who videotaped the crime and confessed to it in a separate video. However, mobile internet services remain halted until 12 p.m., and a decision to restore them will be made after a review, according to District Collector Tara Chand Meena.

He explained, ‘Today there is a 12-hour break from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is a very common condition’. Following the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a curfew was enforced in seven police station areas in Udaipur. Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, both of whom have been detained, are accused of hacking him to death.

Mohsin and Asif, two more men, were detained for plotting Lal’s murder and conducting a reconnaissance of his store. On Saturday, they were placed in police detention for ten days. Riaz and Ghouse stated in a video broadcast after the death that they killed Kanhaiya Lal in reaction to the disrespect shown to Prophet Muhammad. The National Investigation Agency is looking into the matter (NIA).