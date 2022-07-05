German firefighter provides assistance to Ukraine in Kharkiv

The fire department of Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine, is summoned to the location of the most recent Russian missile strike during the night.

A school was attacked. The structure is largely demolished, and there is a massive fire, yet no one is wounded. German firefighter Nils Thal is one among those rushing to the flaming building with the fire engine.

He works with the Ukrainian firefighters to put out the fires and check the debris for any trapped people.

‘I felt somewhat guilty while lying on the beach in Thailand and watching anything like this. This is also the reason I came here to offer assistance,’ back at the station, Thal informed Reuters.

In his home city of Nuremberg, Thal, who is on leave from his job, recalled that his father had initially urged him not to travel.