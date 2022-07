The JCPOA, a 2015 nuclear agreement between major nations and Iran, needs to be revived, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, and negotiations must be successful while taking Israel and other regional partners’ interests into consideration.

‘We must defend this nuclear agreement (with Iran). And take into account the objectives of our regional allies, particularly Israel,’ at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Macron said reporters.