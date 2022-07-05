DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSmembers and peoplePoliticsCrime

PC George’s fury against Pinarayi Vijayan continues; read on…

Jul 5, 2022, 09:10 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Poonjar MLA PC George, who is on bail in a sexual harassment case, droned on about the sinister links between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and billionaire Faris Aboobacker on Monday. He also accused the CM’s daughter Veena Vijayan of interfering unnecessarily in all significant IT transactions in the state, which he described as simply fronts for larger frauds going on in the state.

George asked the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate to conduct an investigation into Vijayan, dismissing the sexual harassment accusation against him as a ‘diversionary strategy’ used by his opponents. George stated that he was wrongfully accused in the sexual harassment case by Pinarayi out of fear of revealing the latter’s contacts with Faris to the outside world, and that he would present all evidence if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigated his claims against the Chief Minister.

‘The CPM did not respond to my allegations. Pinarayi should step down and face legal action. It is not ethically acceptable for the CM to remain in office’,he stated. He further stated that a report will be filed against LDF leader E P Jayarajan for attempting to incite unrest in the state shortly after the AKG Centre assault in Thiruvananthapuram. ‘ His demand for a riot has resulted in assaults on Congress offices around the state.  As a result, a case should be filed,’ George added.

George stated that he wanted to see what action the police, who had accused him of attempting to instigate a riot, would do in this case. ‘It would have been better if Pinarayi’s daughter Veena Vijayan had moved her firm from Bangalore to Kerala,’ he remarked. Veena’s employer, Oracle, is said to have taken legal action against her.
‘Pinarayi’s mentor, Faris Aboobacker, has been following him like a shadow for the previous six years.  Faris paid visits to Pinarayi’s home on the eve of each of the latter’s three children’s nuptials. According to Faris, the CPM stole the Kozhikode Lok Sabha from the Janata Dal (Veerendra Kumar group) in 2009 during LDF seat-sharing. P A Mohammed Riyas ran as a CPM candidate in Kozhikode. ‘There have already been claims that it was a paid seat,’ George explained. ‘ It is true that under Pinarayi’s tenure as Electricity Minister, all outstanding hydroelectric projects were finished. Even on the Assembly floor, I praised Pinarayi for this accomplishment. But, despite this, he had engaged in corruption even in such projects’, George added.

Crime Branch fabricated complainant’s audio clip;
George accused the Crime Branch of doctoring the audio tape given by the plaintiff in the sexual harassment case. ‘ The sound in the clip is not mine. It sounds like something out of an English film. All of this will be proved in court. I will provide a thorough media briefing on the matter shortly ‘, he stated.

Based on the evidence provided by the complainant, he also levelled claims against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the sexual harassment case. ‘ The complainant requested that I amend my testimony that I met Chandy and herself at the Cliff House rather than the Secretariat.  But I refused. I told this to the CBI when they asked me about the matter,’ George added.

 

