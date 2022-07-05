Police rule out terrorism as they hold Copenhagen shooting suspect in a mental hospital

Authorities ordered the man accused of murdering three people in a shooting in a Danish shopping mall to be kept in a secure mental health facility on Monday and said they did not believe the incident to be a terrorist attack.

The 22-year-old Danish guy was detained and charged with manslaughter and intent to murder after it was alleged that he opened fire on consumers in the Field’s mall on Sunday afternoon a few kilometres south of Copenhagen.

Authorities said he was placed into detention for 24 days and would go through a psychological evaluation. His name cannot be publicly released, which is customary in Danish criminal proceedings.

After a joyful week in which Denmark hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France bicycle race and hundreds of thousands of jubilant Danes flooded the streets, the incident stunned the nation.

Two 17-year-olds and a 47-year-old were slain by the shooter. Additional seven persons were shot with firearms, four of whom suffered critical injuries, including a 16-year-old girl. As they fled the site, twenty persons sustained additional injuries.

According to the data at hand, Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen told reporters that the incident could not be classified as a ‘act of terror’ because there was no proof the suspect collaborated with others in carrying out the crime.