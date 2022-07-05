The next 30-40 years will be the era of the BJP: Amit Shah

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party said on Sunday that it is time for the country to reject appeasement politics, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasising that it is also time to eliminate family and dynastic leadership, as well as politics based on caste or creed. ‘Shah issued a clarion appeal that we should reject pushtikaran, parivarvaad, and jaativaad politics,’ Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said while briefing media on the party’s political decision on the second and final day of the BJP’s national executive conference in the city.

According to Sarma, Shah stated that with the BJP in power for the next three to four decades, India will emerge as a ‘Vishwa Guru (global leader),’ and that the BJP’s recent electoral triumphs have validated the party’s ‘politics of performance and growth.’ Shah also stated that the BJP will end family control in Telangana and West Bengal, and voiced confidence that the party will win governments in places where the BJP has yet to make inroads.

Identifying south India as the next zone for its expansion, Shah stated that it will begin in Telangana, putting an end to family politics in the state. Shah stated that Congress politicians consider politics as a jaagir, but the BJP views politics as a means of service. Shah also noted that the Modi administration has put an end to policy paralysis in the country, which was a hallmark of governance between 2004 and 2014. The number of families living below the poverty line has decreased, and the rest of the world now looks at Modi with admiration and pays attention to his views on important issues, Sarma said.

Sarma added that Shah also stated that the BJP administration will bring all of the wonderful work done for the country by previous governments. In response to a query, the Assam Chief Minister stated that during the meeting, the Prime Minister mentioned how the BJP now has a presence in the northeastern states and would continue to extend its footprint in the area.

According to Sarma, the Union Home Minister also made a point on how Modi, by choosing Draupadi Murumu as the BJP’s presidential election candidate, guaranteed that women and a severely persecuted scheduled tribal person could become an inspiration for the country. The political resolution also complimented the Agnipath plan and said that the opposition is now disconnected and opposes whatever the government does just to oppose the government, and that the Congress is tormented by ‘Modi phobia.’