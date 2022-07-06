Cheers to Ranveer Singh’s birthday! Check out these unknown facts about the eccentric actor.

On July 6, actor Ranveer Singh will celebrate his birthday and turn a year older in his own unique way. The great actor and wifey Deepika Padukone are ringing in their special day in the US. With his very first film, ‘Band Baaja Baaraat,’ starring Anushka Sharma, the actor rose to fame. He has a strong filmography to his name, which includes, among others, ‘Padmaavat,’ ‘Bajirao-Mastani,’ and ‘Ram-Leela.’

We thought we’d share some lesser-known information about the Bajirao of B-Town in honour of his birthday:

The Kapoor relationship

Few people are aware of the relationship between Ranveer and legendary actor Anil Kapoor. Shocked? Yes, they are, in fact. Ranveer happens to be the maternal cousin of actress Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. It is a pleasant surprise, no?

Name Game.

The energetic bundle Ranveer is more commonly referred to as Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh Bhavnani, however, is his entire name. He apparently abandoned the last name Bhavnani because he believed it to be ‘too long, too many syllables,’ which would have diminished the value of his brand as a ‘saleable commodity.’

Foreign Degree.

Ritika Bhavnani, Ranveer’s older sister, was born in Mumbai to parents Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani. The actor initially enrolled in Mumbai’s H.R. College of Commerce and Economics, but he soon discovered that he loved acting for the camera. Later, he relocated to the United States, where he finished his undergraduate studies at Indiana University, Bloomington. He spent nearly four years in the US.

Ranveer, a rapper.

The skills of our Bollywood stud go beyond acting. Rapper Ranveer is well-known for his skill. In fact, he provided the vocal for a brief rap song in one of his movies, ‘Ladies v. Ricky Bahl.’ He recorded a rap for a few of the commercials he has so far appeared in. Examples include the Ching’s and the Durex condom advertisements.

The copywriter Ranveer.

Ranveer even accepted a position in an advertising agency not long after returning from the United States. He apparently spent some time writing copy for O&M and J. Walter Thompson. Even before landing his big break in Bollywood, he served as an assistant director.

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh!