Global hunger is increasing as UN agencies issue looming catastrophe alerts.

According to U.N. agencies, the Ukraine war and climate change are posing “unprecedented scale” threats to starvation and mass migration this year. Global hunger levels increased again last year after skyrocketing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2022 edition of the U.N. food security and nutrition report, organisations like the Food and Agriculture Organization, World Food Programme, and World Health Organization reported that up to 828 million people, or nearly 10% of the world’s population, experienced hunger last year, 46 million more than in 2020 and 150 million more than in 2019.

Between 2015 and 2019, there was essentially no change in the global hunger rate.

According to WFP Executive Director David Beasley, “there is a genuine possibility that these numbers may rise significantly higher in the months ahead.” He also warned that countries could face famine as a result of rising food, fuel, and fertiliser prices brought on by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

‘Global instability, widespread famine, and unprecedented levels of migration will be the outcomes. We need to take action right away to stop this impending disaster, he mentioned.