India, Iran discuss Chabahar Port progress, situation in Afghanistan

On Tuesday, Dr Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy minister for political affairs, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra spoke by phone to discuss a range of topics related to their bilateral ties, including the development of the Chabahar Port. Additionally, the two sides spoke about regional and global challenges, particularly in Afghanistan.

‘The two sides discussed various elements of bilateral relations including progress on the Chabahar Port. Foreign Secretary underscored India’s commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Iran in addressing shared opportunities and challenges’, a Ministry of External Affairs release said.

In a tweet, External Ministry Affairs Minister Arindam Bagchi stated that the two parties assessed the status of Chabahar Port and discussed how to further deepen their bilateral ties. During his official visit to India last month, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian made a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The long-standing civilizational and cultural ties between India and Iran were warmly remembered by the Prime Minister. The two presidents had talked about ongoing projects for bilateral collaboration. Hossein Amir Abdollahian also met with S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, during the visit, and both parties recognised the value of bilateral collaboration in the area of regional connectivity. They looked over the developments at the Chabahar port’s Shahid Beheshti terminal.

India and Iran concurred that the Chabahar Port has given landlocked Afghanistan much-needed sea access and has also developed into a regional economic transportation centre, particularly for Central Asia. They added that the teams from both nations would soon meet to discuss operational issues and reiterated their commitment to working together to build Chabahar Port.