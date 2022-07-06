Iran ups the ante in nuclear negotiations; US envoy calls enrichment ‘alarming’

The U.S. representative for talks on reviving a nuclear deal said on Tuesday that Iran added demands unrelated to discussions on its nuclear programme during the most recent meetings and has made troubling progress on uranium enrichment.

According to Robert Malley, a suggestion for a deadline by which Iran may return to compliance with the nuclear deal and Washington could lift sanctions against Tehran is on the table.

Indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington intended to resolve the standoff over how to save Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement came to an end last week in Doha, Qatar, without making the desired headway.

According to Malley, Iranian negotiators made fresh demands.

In an interview with National Public Radio, he said, ‘They have added demands that I think anyone looking at this would consider as having nothing to do with the nuclear deal, things that they have desired in the past.’ this includes Doha.