Kaali remark; BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari demands apology from Mahua Moitra

Suvendu Adhikari, a BJP leader, stated on Wednesday that the protest against Mahua Moitra of the TMC will continue till she retracts her remark against goddess Kali.

Adhikari, who is also the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, claimed that Moitra has been the subject of hundreds of police complaints across the state.

‘This is the last time we will tolerate people using derogatory terms against Hindu deities in Bengal. Next time, we will not give anyone a chance to speak against our gods and goddesses. We will not stop protesting until she holds her ears and apologises,’ Suvendu Ahikari told India Today.

Criticizing the TMC, he remarked, ‘It is up to the TMC to decide what steps to take. Trinamool is a company, not a political party. It is powered by pariwarwad. Ask the TMC chief what she plans to do.’