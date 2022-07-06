‘Naval Agniveer force’ to include 20% women; Report

New Delhi: The Indian Navy aims to recruit women for 20% of the Agniveer slots in the first batch. The women sailors recruited under the new four-year Agnipath plan will be assigned to various areas and branches of the Navy. The Indian Navy will hire 3,000 sailors, including men and women, under the Agnipath initiative in the current fiscal year.

The Indian Navy began the online registration procedure on July 1. Approximately 10,000 women have allegedly enrolled for the Agnipath initiative for the Indian Navy as of Monday. The application period will run from July 15 through July 30. The examinations and physical testing will take place in October.

Under Agnipath, the Indian Navy will employ 12,500 sailors over the next four years. Agniveers would be a new rank in the Armed Forces, apart from any other current ranks. The Indian Navy is also producing a report on the demonstrations made by Dassault Aviation for the Rafale-M and Boeing’s F-A 18 Super Hornet at the Goa shore-based test facility. The Navy is trying to purchase 26 fighter jets for aircraft carriers.