Widespread arbitrary detention in Ukraine’s regions under Russian control: UN rights chief

– The U.N. human rights chief said on Tuesday that 270 cases of arbitrary detention of civilians have been documented in areas of Ukraine held by the military of Russia and affiliated armed groups. He also announced plans to increase monitoring there.

According to U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the conclusions were based on data from field visits by the monitors, interviews with just over 500 victims and witnesses of human rights violations, and other sources of information.

‘We have identified 270 instances of arbitrary detention and forced disappearance despite access limitations. Eight people were discovered to be dead,’ in an update on the circumstances in Ukraine from February 24 to May 15, Bachelet stated.

Emine Dzhaparova, Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister, spoke at the same session and demanded their immediate and unconditional release after accusing Russia of kidnappings on a ‘large’ scale, including the mayor of Kherson, Ihor Kolykhayev.