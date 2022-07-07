Eid Al Adha 2022: Oman ruler pardons 308 prisoners

Muscat: The ruler of Oman has ordered to release 308 prisoners in the country. The Royal pardon was announced ahead of Eid Al Adha as gesture by the Sultan to provide prisoners to begin a new life.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has issued his special pardon to more than 308 prisoners convicted in different cases. This includes 119 foreign prisoners. Earlier in May, Sultan issued his special pardon to more than 300 prisoners on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr .

Rulers in the GCC countries usually order to release prisoners during holy month of Ramadan and other celebrations. The practice to pardon prisoners is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.