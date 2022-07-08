2,000 accounts hacked after Nupur Sharma incident; Cyber attack plot exposed!

A cyber war was purportedly launched against India in the aftermath of the Nupur Sharma incident. Two hacker organisations, ‘Dragon Force Malaysia’ and ‘Hacktivist Indonesia,’ launched the fight by appealing to Muslim hackers from throughout the world, and over 2000 accounts were hacked as a result. The Indian government has written to the Malaysian and Indonesian governments, as well as to Interpol, requesting a watch alert for both groups.

Huge protests, and targeted killings

Sharma’s divisive comment, made during a TV discussion, sparked unprecedented demonstrations across India. Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was the most impacted, with severe law and order issues erupting after members of a specific group, who had called for a bandh, forced shopkeepers from other communities to close their doors. Aside from protests, targeted deaths were also reported in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and Amravati, Maharashtra. Kanhaiya Lal Teni, a tailor from Udaipur, was murdered at his store, while Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, a chemist from Amravati, was slashed to death on his way home from work.

The victims allegedly expressed their support for Sharma in both incidents. As a result, multiple complaints and, later, FIRs were filed against Sharma, and various politicians, including AIMIM’s Asaddudin Owaisi and the TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, called for her arrest. The suspended BJP leader then petitioned the Supreme Court for the dismissal of all FIRs lodged against her.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala slammed Sharma and accused her of endangering national security. It held her outburst accountable for the killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, claiming that her ‘loose speech has set the entire country on fire’.