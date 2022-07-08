Eid Al Adha 2022: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre announces prayer timings

Abu Dhabi; The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced Eid Al Adha prayer timings. Eid prayers at both Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque – Al Ain will take place at 7:00am on Saturday July 9, 2022.

Mosque authorities announced that Covid-19 safety protocols will remain in force. So all worshippers must wear face masks and must maintain a social distance of 1 meter. They must also bring their own mats. Gatherings and handshaking before and after prayer is banned.