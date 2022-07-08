Hajj 2022: Saudi Arabia announces health, security measures

Riyadh: The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia announced the overall health and security measures during the Hajj pilgrimage. The ministry informed that around 25,000 medics and more than 4,000 hospital beds have been prepared during the pilgrimage. This year’s Hajj season will end on July 12.

The ministry updated that health and emergency centres, mobile health units and virtual health services are also ready to provide services season.

Saudi Arabian government has allowed foreign pilgrims to participate in the pilgrimage this year. In the last two years, the pilgrimage was limited to domestic pilgrims.