Malaysia Masters Super 500 Tournament: PV Sindhu crashes out

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, India’s two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu crashed out of the women’s singles event at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament. Seventh seed Sindhu lost to world no. 2 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei by ‘13-21, 21-12, 12-21’ in just 55-minutes.

This is Sindhu’s 17th career defeat to the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist. Earlier Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu Ying in the Malaysia Open. The last time Sindhu had defeated Tzu Ying was en route to her 2019 World Championship gold in Basel.

Also Read; Eid Al Adha holidays for financial institutions announced in a Gulf country

Meanwhile, ace Indian shuttlers H.S Prannoy, B. Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap entered the second round. Earlier Saina Nehwal made a first-round exit.