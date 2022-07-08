Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for third day in a row in the share market. BSE Sensex surged 303 points or 0.56% to settle at 54,482. NSE Nifty climbed 88 points or 0.54% to settle at 16,221.

Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.28% and small-cap gained 0.31%. 13 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,911 shares advanced and 1,374 declined.

The top gainers in the market were L&T, PowerGrid, Tata Motors, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Tech Mahindra and SBI Life. The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, M&M, Wipro and HDFC.