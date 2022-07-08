Tree falls over school in Chandigarh; Student killed, several injured

Chandigarh: A student was killed and a dozen others were injured as a tree fell on them at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, at Chandigarh on Friday morning.

An all-girls school, Carmel is one of the oldest educational institutes of the city. The accident took place during lunch time in the school. The tree, about 70-feet tall and 250 years old, was a heritage peepul tree that was protected by the administration of the Union Territory.

Many children were playing near this big tree when suddenly the tree fell on the children. While a few students were given the first aid at the school the others were rushed to hospital. Area councillor Mahesh Inder Sidhu said that one student died while the other is said to be critical. After receiving the information, medical teams and police rushed to the spot.