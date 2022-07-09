Bakrid to be observed in Kerala on Sunday

Kozhikode: Kerala will observe ‘Bakrid’ or Eid-al-Adha on Sunday. Earlier, various Khasis across Kerala had informed that Eid-al-Adha will be observed in the state on July 10. The announcement was made after seeing the crescent moon.

The Valiya Perunnal or Baliperunnal is observed on the tenth day of the twelfth and final month, Dhu?l-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar, to honour the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail on God’s will.

Hajj pilgrims will meet at Saudi Arabia’s Mount Arafat, a hill about 20 kilometres southeast of Mecca, an important ritual of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. The number of pilgrims in this year’s Hajj season reached nearly 9,00,000, including 7,80,000 foreign pilgrims and 1,20,000 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, the kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics revealed on Friday. It is the first time foreign pilgrims are allowed to perform Hajj after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.