BJP plans 3-day camp to train cadres for Rajasthan polls in 2023

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a three-day training camp in Rajasthan from July 10 to 12 ahead of the assembly elections slated for next year. The gathering will take place on Mount Abu, Rajasthan. Several BJP national officials will share election ideas during the camp, which is designed to prepare party activists and leaders for the next election.

Arun Singh, the BJP’s national general secretary, will be in Jaipur on Saturday, the day before the training camp begins on July 10. The training programme comes after a three-day meeting in Rajasthan organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to assess the situation in the state following the beheading of a Hindu man over a post supporting former BJP spokesman Nupur Sharma.

WHO WILL BE THERE?

Several senior party leaders, including national general secretaries V Satish and BL Santhosh, state president Satish Poonia, central ministers including Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, leader of the opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and various MPs and MLAs, are expected to attend the three-day training camp. Before the 2023 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, electoral methods such as booth-level administration are anticipated to be studied during the camp.