Ex-Mumbai cop turns approver against Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

The application filed by former Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze to serve as an approver in the case against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and others has been approved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED said, ‘This Directorate has no objection if the instant application is allowed on the condition that accused Sachin Vaze makes a full and true disclosure of the whole of the circumstances and facts within his knowledge relating to his role and the role of the other accused persons in the commission of the offence in the instant case, at all stages.’

Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde, Deshmukh’s personal secretary and personal assistant, are being probed for alleged money laundering and corruption. The ED is especially investigating the money laundering aspect of the case in addition to the CBI inquiry. After receiving a similar permission from the agency, Vaze has already taken the approver’s position in the CBI case against Deshmukh and others.

Even the CBI responded in the same way, stating that, ‘In order to unravel the truth and to prove the role and complicity of other accused persons in the commission of offences and in view of the facts and circumstances of the case as revealed during investigation and as elaborated in the two prosecution complaints, if accused Sachin Vaze volunteers to make full and true disclosure of the whole circumstances within his knowledge about his involvement/role and the involvement of other accused persons in the case, this court by imposing just and proper conditions, may pass an appropriate order for making him an approver in the interest of justice in accordance with law.’