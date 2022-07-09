Indian Railways cancels 162 trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled 162 trains scheduled to operate today. The trains were cancelled due to operational, maintenance and law and order concerns.

The national transporter have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. It urged all passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

Full List of trains cancelled on July 9:

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 03094 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 04143 , 04144 , 04184 , 05366 , 06977 , 06980 , 07331 , 07332 , 07793 , 07794 , 08168 , 08263 , 08264 , 08527 , 08528 , 08705 , 08706 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08755 , 08861 , 08862 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 12504 , 12757 , 12758 , 12812 , 12823 , 12879 , 12929 , 12930 , 13110 , 14109 , 14110 , 15231 , 15232 , 15611 , 15615 , 15616 ,

15626 , 15641 , 15887 , 15888 , 17003 , 17004 , 17481 , 18107 , 18108 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18257 , 18258 , 19035 , 19036 , 19119 , 19120 , 19425 , 20844 , 20845 , 20971 , 22121 , 22929 , 22930 , 22959 , 22960 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52965 , 52966 , 82501 , 82502

Know how to check full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.