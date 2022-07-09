Kerala health department advices extreme caution amid cholera outbreak in TN; Issues guidelines

Edappal: Kerala health department has issued guidelines to adopt extreme caution as health emergency was declared in the neighbouring state Tamil Nadu due to a cholera outbreak. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Idukki which share borders with Tamil Nadu, the districts, including Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are also directed to maintain caution.

The district medical officers have been alerted to adopt measures to prevent diarrhea and endorse strict restrictions if any case of cholera are confirmed in the district after conducting sample tests. The district health authorities have also been informed to set up facilities for distributing zinc tablets and ORS solution in health centres.

Advised precautionary measures for people include:-

Keep food in closed containers Avoid consuming stale food Avoid food contaminated by insects Consume fruits and vegetables only after washing well Drink boiled water Avoid open urination and defecation Maintain caution if any cases of diarrhea reported in the locality



Along with intensifying the field level activities, the chlorination and super chlorination of drinking water sources have to be ensured. The guidelines recommend conducting awareness campaigns to instruct the public over the significance of cleanliness, hand washing, drinking cooled boiled water and consuming ORS solution and zinc tablets.