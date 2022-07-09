Realme C35 launched in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme launched its Realme C35 in India. The new handset ti priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and is available for purchase on via Flipkart and Realme’s official website in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colours.

The new smartphone runs on on Android 11 with Realme UI R Edition on top. It is powered by octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) display with a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset equips a triple rear camera setup. There is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens at the front. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery.