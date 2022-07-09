Zebronics launches new smartwatch in India: Details inside

Mumbai: India based Audio, IT & Gaming Peripherals, Mobile/ Lifestyle Accessories, Power Solutions, Healthcare and Surveillance Solutions brand, Zebronics launched its new smartwatch named ‘Zebronics Drip’ in India. The new smartwatch is available on Amazon for purchase in five colours — Blue, Beige, Black in silicon strap, and Silver, Black in metal strap. The smartwatch with the silicone strap is priced at Rs. 6,499 and is offered in an introductory price of Rs 1,999. The metal strap version is priced at Rs 6,999 and is offered in an introductory price of Rs 2,399.

The smartwatch has a 1.7-inch display and users can wake up the display by simply raising their wrist. It houses an inbuilt speaker and microphone for the Bluetooth calling function. The wearable comes with voice assistant support that can activate Siri or Google Assistant on the user’s smartphone.

The new smartwatch comes with over 100 sports modes, 4 inbuilt games, 8 menu user interfaces and notification function for a few applications on smartphone. The watch offers an average battery life of up to 5 days.