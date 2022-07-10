Ahead of key polls, top-level Chinese Delegation to visit Nepal

On Sunday, a seven-person Chinese team will arrive in Kathmandu, raising speculations about its purpose as it does so against the backdrop of talks over a possible election alliance between Nepal’s communist parties. As the Himalayan nation prepares for federal and provincial elections, the country’s Election Commission has already suggested holding both elections in a single phase on November 18, according to The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

According to the article, Liu Jianchao, the new director of the Communist Party of China’s international liaison department, is leading the team. Liu, continuing the implementations by his predecessor, last month interacted with KP Sharma Oli, chair of the UML, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, chair of the Maoist Centre. He also spoke with Narayan Khadka, the foreign minister.

The Post reports that the Chinese delegation will meet with the leaders of Nepal, including President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Foreign Minister Khadka, Oli, and Dahal, to see whether it is possible to bring the communist forces back together.