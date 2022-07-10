Fight intensifies; Hindu Aikya Vedi spokesperson reveals VD Satheesan’s pic attending RSS programme

Thiruvananthapuram: The Sangh Parivar- Opposition leader VD Satheesan fight intensified when the former revealed the photos of Satheesan attending a programme of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Paravur in 2006. The photo shows Satheesan lighting a lamp in front of the picture of Golwalkar.

By posting the photo, Hindu Aikya Vedi spokesperson RV Babu wrote that Golwalkar was not an ‘untouchable’ for Satheesan then. However, later Satheesan realised that supporting ‘Islamic terrorism’ would be better for political gains with the changing political scenario of the state and began to attack RSS whenever he could, pointed out RV Babu.

The verbal clash between VD Satheesan erupted amid the remarks of Saji Cheriyan against the constitution sparked controversy. The Opposition leader had said that the observations of Saji Cheriyan was in accordance with the views of RSS. Golwalkar, in his book ‘Bench of Thoughts’ had raised a similar opinion and the LDF government had decided to include this book in the syllabus of Kannur University once, said VD Satheesan. He had also opined that Saji Cheriyan’s arguments resonated with the ideologies of RSS. Through a Facebook post, Satheesan demanded the resignation of Saji Cheriyan accusing him of following Golwalkar’s book and the principles of RSS.

Following this, BJP leader Sadanandan Master came up with a picture of Satheesan participating in an RSS function in 2013. Sadanandan also informed that the party had sent a notice to the Opposition leader. Reacting to the notice, Satheesan said that he stands by his words and is ready to face any legal fight. However, several RSS leaders condemned the statement of VD Satheesan and his photos attending the RSS programmes.