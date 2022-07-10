Fire breaks out in a warehouse in UAE

Abu Dhabi: A fire broke out in a warehouse in Al Mafraq area in Abu Dhabi on today. The fire was reported in a warehouse for heavy vehicles scrap and tanks.

The fire was extinguished by the Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense team. Abu Dhabi police informed that it has launched an investigation to find out the cause of the fire. Authorities urged residents to obtain all information from official sources.

More details awaited..