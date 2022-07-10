Indian Army announces jobs for ‘Mandarin language’ specialists to interact with PLA troops

The Indian Army has published a notice seeking Mandarin language specialists to fill openings in the Territorial Army. According to ANI, the goal is to allow junior and senior military commanders to engage with PLA members as needed. The event comes after a period of border tension with the Chinese military in eastern Ladakh.

According to the Army announcement, five civilian candidates and one ex-service officer would be selected as officers. According to a previous PTI article, the Army has increased its efforts to provide Chinese language instruction to its men as part of an overarching campaign to increase surveillance along the 3,400-kilometer Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to the article, numerous Mandarin language courses are being offered at language schools in the Army’s Northern, Eastern, and Central commands. The Indian Army also employs artificial intelligence-based technologies for the translation of other scripts or literature from the Mandarin language. ‘With increased Mandarin abilities, Indian Army troops would be better able to articulate their thoughts in a far more logical manner,’ a source said.

The Army recently received the necessary authorizations to induct Mandarin-trained individuals into the Territorial Army. They claim that a rising number of Mandarin specialists are needed for a better exchange of ideas and comprehension of the Chinese PLA’s version of events during different contacts such as Corps Commander-level discussions, flag meetings, joint exercises, and Border Personnel Meetings (BPMs).

The Army has previously signed an agreement with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Central University of Gujarat (CUG), and Shiv Nadar University (SNU) to teach Mandarin to its members. According to reports, proficiency testing of trained troops is being undertaken through civilian schools like the Langma School of Languages in Delhi to measure linguists’ competency in conformity with international norms.

Following a severe confrontation in the Pangong lake area, the border clash between the Indian and Chinese forces occurred on May 5, 2020. After the Galwan Valley confrontations on June 15, 2020, the stalemate increased. Both sides gradually increased their deployment by pouring in thousands of troops and heavy equipment. Following a series of military and diplomatic discussions, the two parties concluded the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake and in the Gogra region.