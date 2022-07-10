Iran claims that an air defence agreement approved by the Arabs will increase tensions.

The United States and Israel’s preparations for a combined defence pact with Arab nations to confront the threat of Iranian drones and missiles, according to the Iranian foreign ministry, will only exacerbate regional tensions.

According to official media, ministry spokeswoman Nasser Kanaani stated that ‘the arrival of foreigners in the region…will not generate security and stability but is itself the main cause of tension and regional divide.’

According to people familiar with the concept, the United States and Israel are attempting to establish the framework for a security alliance with Arab nations that would connect air defence systems to counter Iranian drone and missile threats in the Middle East.

Prior to U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East, which will begin in Israel next week, White House spokesman John Kirby stated on Thursday that American officials are talking with regional leaders about how to integrate air defence capabilities in the face of a threat from Iran.

However, according to Kanaani, ‘America raises such issues… only with the objective of fostering Iranophobia and polarisation among the countries in the region.’