PM Modi will face same fate as Sri Lankan President: TMC MLA

Trinamool Congress MLA Idris Ali stated on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will suffer the same fate as Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to abandon his official house on Saturday when demonstrators demanding his resignation stormed the property. Ali’s statement came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not invited to the inaugural ceremony of the Sealdah metro station in Kolkata. The project will be inaugurated on July 11 by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Ali stated that not inviting Mamata Banerjee was an injustice because the project was begun by her while she was the railway minister. The TMC was enraged that no dignitaries from the state administration were invited to the inauguration function. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee was barred from attending an official function at the Victoria Memorial hosted by home minister Amit Shah. The TMC replied to the snub by claiming that the central government was engaging in divisive politics. The BJP, on the other hand, accused the TMC of developing a culture of not inviting BJP MLAs and MPs to state government functions.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN SRI LANKA?

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa departed the area just as demonstrators assaulted his official house. Protesters chanted, ‘Gota go home,’ and demanded his resignation. Protesters also set fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesingh’s private mansion. Gotabaya will stand down as President on July 13, while Ranil Wickremesingh would step down as Prime Minister on July 10.