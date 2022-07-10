‘Summer bash’ organized by Germany’s top political party spiked with date-rape drugs

At least nine women were administered a date-rape medication in secrecy at an event attended by German chancellor Olaf Sholz and MPs from his party. The event was reportedly organized by the chancellor of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). According to the party, nine cases have been documented thus far, and the spokeswoman did not totally rule out the potential of further cases.

According to AFP, police in Berlin are investigating allegations of severe bodily harm after a 21-year-old woman submitted a complaint during ‘a political party’s summer party’. SPD co-leader Lars Klingbeil expressed surprise and ‘horror’ at the news. ‘It irritates me that such a thing could happen at an SPD gathering,’ he told the daily Die Welt.

He also expressed his hope that those responsible will be apprehended and investigated promptly. Confirming a claim in the Berlin daily Tagesspiegel, a spokeswoman for the SPD’s parliamentary group told AFP that ‘there’s quite a lot of emotion’. According to Berlin police, the lady who made the claim had no recall of the party the next day, prompting her to seek medical attention and file the complaint. The claimant claims to have just ingested food and non-alcoholic beverages during the occasion.

The SPD sent an email to everyone who had been invited to the meal on Wednesday evening, condemning a ‘We promptly reported the heinous conduct to parliamentary police. The police are still investigating, so there is still a lot of ambiguity’. SPD’s Katja Mast stated on Twitter, ‘I encourage everyone who is impacted to report this’. Date-rape medicines are often used to poison meals or beverages, and they can render victims bewildered and powerless in the face of an attack.