Syrian President Assad makes his first trip to Aleppo after recapture

On Saturday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad celebrated Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, his first trip to the northern city since his forces retook it in 2016 with assistance from Russia and other allies.

According to a statement by the Syrian state news agency SANA, Assad and other senior government figures offered Eid al-Adha prayers in the Ibn Abbas mosque.

According to SANA, Assad mentioned visiting ancient markets and opening a thermal power plant that will produce 200 megawatts of electricity in his speech.

Before the violence broke out in the city in 2012, when the revolt against Assad was just one year old, the city generated 1,000 megawatts of electricity.

With the aid of Russian aircraft and armed organisations with support from Iran, his forces took back the city in late 2016. Then, a contract was inked by Tehran to renovate five power plants in Aleppo.

Fighting had destroyed a large portion of the city’s infrastructure including the Old City, a UNESCO World Heritage site.