Telangana Schools, Colleges closed for 3 days from tomorrow due to heavy rain

Due to the state’s heavy rains, Telangana will close all schools for three days starting tomorrow. Following a high-level meeting with ministers and officials to assess the situation in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made the decision.

The Chief Secretary also held a situational assessment via a video chat earlier today with the district collectors. Officials have been ordered to maintain a high level of alert, and if required, people of low-lying districts may be shifted to special camps.

In many districts across the state, low-lying areas experienced flooding and waterlogging. According to the weather office, extremely heavy rain fell in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Peddapalle, while heavy to very heavy rain fell in Adilabad, Jagityal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Nirmal, and Nizamabad.