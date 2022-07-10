Two killed after bus carrying 50 women falls into gorge in Gujarat’s Dang.

In Gujarat’s Dang district, a bus carrying 50 women passengers fell into a gorge, causing at least two ladies to pass away and numerous others to be hurt. The accident scene was safely rescued of all other passengers.

The incident happened when a bus carrying women from Surat Garba Classes crashed in the Malegaon valley on Saturday while travelling to Saputara Hill Station for a picnic. The cause of the crash was brake failure.

‘A bus carrying about 50 women passengers fell into the gorge. All were rescued safely with the help of locals but two women died on the spot,’ according to SG Patil, the deputy SP of Dang.

‘Due to brake failure on Malegaon Expressway, the driver of the bus lost control of the steering and as a result the bus fell into the valley,’ added DSP Patil. Up to 21 injured women were sent to the nearby Shamgahan PHC, 15 to an Ahwa district hospital, and eight had serious injuries that required transfer to Surat.